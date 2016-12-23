Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 99.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Societe Generale acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 452,956 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $35.76.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Allison Transmission Holdings’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Allison Transmission Holdings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. started coverage on Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 24,936 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $726,136.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 26,969 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $901,303.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,834.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

