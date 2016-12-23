Alibaba Group Holding’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr raised Alibaba Group Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.23 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) opened at 86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $109.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 0.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

