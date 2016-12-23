Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALXN. Vetr raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.84 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded up 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,042 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $193.45. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $799 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Leonard Bell sold 37,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $5,238,560.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,898,595.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carsten Thiel sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $551,363.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,938,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,416.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

