Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 156,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The company’s market cap is $8.68 billion.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post ($1.34) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -264.46%.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $768,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $3,107,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,722,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing office/laboratory and technology office space for lease to the science and technology industries. It is focused on collaborative science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

