Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (SXL)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. accounts for about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 137.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,775,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,850,000 after buying an additional 3,916,189 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 141,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,227,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,139 shares. Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Company Profile

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminalling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products. In addition to logistics services, it also owns acquisition and marketing assets, which are used to facilitate the purchase and sale of crude oil, refined products and NGLs.

