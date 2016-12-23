Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 24,082 Shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Xylem by 17.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 20.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 539,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $897 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/albert-d-mason-inc-acquires-24082-shares-of-xylem-inc-xyl/1131620.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $250,531.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. The Company is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.