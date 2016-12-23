Airbus Group SE (AIR) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank AG

Airbus Group SE (EPA:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank AG in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank AG set a €62.00 ($64.58) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. S&P Global Inc. set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.47 ($68.20).

Airbus Group SE (EPA:AIR) opened at 62.72 on Wednesday. Airbus Group SE has a 52-week low of €48.07 and a 52-week high of €64.98. The stock has a market cap of €48.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.51 and its 200-day moving average is €54.05.

Airbus Group SE Company Profile

Airbus Group SE, formerly Airbus Group NV, known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is a France-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, active within the aerospace and defense industry. The Company manufactures aircrafts, helicopters, commercial space launch vehicles, missiles, satellites, defense systems and defense electronics, and offers services related to these activities.

