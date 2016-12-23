Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.29% on Friday, hitting $105.02. 1,047,659 shares of the company were exchanged. Adobe Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Inc. will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe Systems from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.81.

In other news, Director Daniel Rosensweig sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Dillon sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $1,461,610.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,072.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

