Actelion Ltd. (ALIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Actelion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Actelion Limited is an independent, profitable, biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing and marketing drugs for high unmet medical needs. “

Shares of Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) opened at 220.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.38. Actelion has a one year low of $124.88 and a one year high of $229.94.

Actelion Company Profile

Actelion Ltd is a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company specializes in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs.

