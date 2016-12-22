Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Trading Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were down 7.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 951,082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Specifically, EVP Chris K. Visser sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $105,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $77,781.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zumiez by 28.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Zumiez by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 32,002 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zumiez by 31.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,468 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 352,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for men and women. The Company operates under the names Zumiez and Blue Tomato. Additionally, the Company operates e-commerce Websites at www.zumiez.com and www.blue-tomato.com. Its product categories are men’s apparel, accessories, footwear, hardgoods and junior’s apparel.

