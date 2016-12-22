Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank AG

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.96% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,617.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Zoetis by 113.4% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 94.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

