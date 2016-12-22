Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to “Buy”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Bancorp’s shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Regional Banks-Major industry year-to-date. We believe that the company’s growth prospects should continue to get support from its solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams. Also, the company raised its prime lending rate to 3.75%, following Fed interest rate hike to 0.50%-0.75%. This is expected to alleviate some margin pressure. Further, the company's steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders’ value. However, the stringent regulations and litigations remain key concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USB. Portales Partners upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 52.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company earned $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-u-s-bancorp-usb-to-buy/1130054.html.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Collins, Jr. sold 35,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,577,538.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 522,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 835,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 100,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 114.6% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.