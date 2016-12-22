Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Collins is the foremost global supplier of communications and avionics equipment for both commercial and military customers. Its focus on R&D and steady investments should enable it to achieve its target for fiscal 2017. Moreover, the company has an improving liquidity position enables it to pursue several investor-friendly practices, including share buyback and payment of regular dividend. However, underperformed the Zacks Categorized Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry, over the last one year as Rockwell Collins’ majority revenues are generated from fixed-price contracts, exposing its bottom line to cost over-runs. Moreover, Rockwell Collins derives a major portion of its revenues from overseas, which exposes it to the risk of currency fluctuations. A highly competitive market also may hurt its performance.”

COL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.18.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) opened at 93.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.80. Rockwell Collins has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter valued at $718,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 51.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 891.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,024,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,439,000 after buying an additional 1,171,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 552.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

