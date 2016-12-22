Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corvis Gold, Inc. (CORVF) to Hold

Corvis Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Corvis Gold (NASDAQ:CORVF) opened at 0.394 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $36.38 million. Corvis Gold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

