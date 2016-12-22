Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) to “Hold”

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) traded down 0.53% during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.45. 104,998 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $72.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc-bfam-to-hold/1130548.html.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,666 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $439,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Berman sold 1,608 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $111,450.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,358.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,110.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions. The Company’s segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.