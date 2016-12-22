Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) to Hold

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation. Protective service transportation means temperature controlled or insulated carriage of temperature-sensitive materials and general commodities. “
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRTN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) opened at 23.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $780.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.27. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $27.05.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 9.71%.
In related news, insider John H. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $141,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,254.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 532.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 245.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. is a national protective service transportation company. It is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.
