Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Target Corp. (TGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Target, which outperformed the Zacks Categorized industry in the past six months, has been witnessing an uptrend in estimates. We believe that the initiatives such as the development of omni-channel capacities, diversification and localization of assortments along with emphasis on flexible format stores, bode well. The company also intends to invest in merchandise categories such as Style, Baby, Kids and Wellness that are performing well. All these aided the company to continue with its positive earnings streak for the third quarter in row, as it posted third-quarter fiscal 2016 results. Total sales also beat our expectations, after missing the same in the past four successive quarters. However, what came as a drawback was that the company failed to contain the decline in the top-line. Stiff competition from other discount retailers who are far more geographically diversified may also hurt the company’s performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Target Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Target Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.48 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Target Corp. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Target Corp. from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Target Corp. to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.16.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 77.13 on Friday. Target Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. Target Corp. had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Target Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Corp. will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target Corp. news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $308,131.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division increased its position in Target Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 7,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Target Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Target Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Target Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

