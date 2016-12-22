YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) in a report issued on Friday morning.

YRCW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) opened at 14.33 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 75,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 59.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $499,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 246,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc (YRC Worldwide) is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries and its interest in a Chinese joint venture, offers a range of transportation services. The Company has a less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

