Yahoo Inc. (YHOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yahoo Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Yahoo! Inc. is one of the leading providers of web-based services and advertisements. Year-to-date, the stock has outperformed the Zacks Internet-Services Industry. The company’s third-quarter earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same by a slight margin. The results showed signs of a business revamp with Mavens revenue ramping up in the last two quarters. Management has also made some progress on product and acquisition strategies but there appears to be a lot of work left to be done. Issues in the search business and Yahoo’s inability to deal with competition remain concerns.”

YHOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Yahoo in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yahoo from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Yahoo from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr raised shares of Yahoo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.87 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Yahoo in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded down 1.48% on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. 1,312,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. The stock’s market cap is $36.80 billion. Yahoo has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Yahoo had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 96.74%. The company earned $857 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yahoo will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $29,389.49. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 603,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,967,916.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yahoo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,298,983 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $2,001,909,000 after buying an additional 1,126,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Yahoo by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 22,521,452 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $970,675,000 after buying an additional 378,363 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yahoo by 12.0% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803,565 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $896,634,000 after buying an additional 2,231,162 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Yahoo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,790,482 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $367,731,000 after buying an additional 1,141,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Yahoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 7,865,533 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $339,004,000 after buying an additional 380,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yahoo

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

