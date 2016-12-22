Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Lowers Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 28.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 237,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 18.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 172,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) remained flat at $15.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,591,734 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company earned $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on HP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Maxim Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $225,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 113,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,791,077.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Company’s Personal Systems segment provides commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin client PCs, tablets, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, calculators and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

