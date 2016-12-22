Wolverine Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBKC) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Wolverine Bancorp’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

Wolverine Bancorp (NASDAQ:WBKC) opened at 30.4545 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.2377. Wolverine Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/wolverine-bancorp-inc-wbkc-to-issue-special-dividend-of-1-60-on-january-11th/1129804.html.

Wolverine Bancorp Company Profile

Wolverine Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company of Wolverine Bank (the Bank), which is a subsidiary of the Company. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank is engaged in providing financial services primarily to individuals, families and businesses in the Great Lakes Bay Region of Michigan and to a lesser extent across Michigan through over two banking offices located in Midland, Michigan, and through its banking office in Frankenmuth, which is located in Saginaw County.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.