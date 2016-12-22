William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.81.

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 62,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,975,374.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 286,628 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 1,301,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 76,743 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 434,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 97,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

