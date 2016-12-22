Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brean Capital

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Brean Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Western Digital Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Vetr raised shares of Western Digital Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.29 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

Shares of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 69.22 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $19.76 billion. Western Digital Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $71.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company earned $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Western Digital Corp. had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp. will post $7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Western Digital Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/western-digital-corp-wdc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-brean-capital/1129940.html.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 23,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,586.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $50,148.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $13,934,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 27.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 395,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 85,215 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 853,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.