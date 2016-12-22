Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) Major Shareholder Lisa F. Hess Sells 124,895 Shares

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) major shareholder Lisa F. Hess sold 124,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,878,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) opened at 15.15 on Thursday. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm earned $365.60 million during the quarter. Wesco Aircraft Holdings had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Wesco Aircraft Holdings from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $12.00 target price on Wesco Aircraft Holdings and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesco Aircraft Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 1,394.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 1,122,301 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,180,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 929.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 573,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 518,002 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 46.2% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,299,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 410,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 894.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 442,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 398,141 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wesco Aircraft Holdings

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company’s services range from traditional distribution to the management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time (JIT) delivery and point-of-use inventory management.

