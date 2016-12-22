Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.21.

Shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) opened at 27.60 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm earned $508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.46 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates through two segments: Truckload Transportation Services (Truckload) and Value Added Services (VAS).

