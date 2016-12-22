Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Receives Sell Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their sell rating on shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) opened at 27.60 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $508.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.46 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $20,376,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.6% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 605,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 131,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates through two segments: Truckload Transportation Services (Truckload) and Value Added Services (VAS).

