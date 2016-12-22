Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3,762.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 910,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 111,853 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 1,246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 65,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 42,976 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE:PFGC) traded down 0.62% on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 228,447 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of -0.73. Performance Food Group Co. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co. will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider James D. Hope acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $218,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,833.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,136,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

