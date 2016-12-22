Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Avangrid Inc. (AGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Creative Planning increased its stake in Avangrid by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Avangrid by 3.1% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Avangrid by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,290 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. Avangrid Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc is a diversified energy and utility company with more than $30 billion in assets and operations in 25 states. The company operates regulated utilities and electricity generation through two primary lines of business. Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving approximately 3.1 million customers in New York and New England.

