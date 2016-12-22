Wells Fargo & Co. Lowers RSP Permian Inc. (RSPP) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co. cut shares of RSP Permian Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

RSPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of RSP Permian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial Corp. assumed coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.72.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 44.85 on Friday. RSP Permian has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.69 billion.

In other RSP Permian news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $717,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,405,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,804,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $889,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,422,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,591,205.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RSP Permian during the third quarter worth $31,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RSP Permian by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,442,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 705,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RSP Permian by 87.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,002,000 after buying an additional 495,224 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RSP Permian during the third quarter worth $18,528,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in RSP Permian by 69.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company operates through the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry in the United States segment.

