Wells Fargo & Co. Begins Coverage on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ)

Wells Fargo & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corp. initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Instinet reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) opened at 32.70 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $36.16 billion. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -168.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $114,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing and sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea and Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa.

