Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BAE Systems plc (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BAE Systems plc (LON: BA) recently:

12/21/2016 – BAE Systems plc had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 697 ($8.65) price target on the stock.

12/15/2016 – BAE Systems plc was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

12/5/2016 – BAE Systems plc had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 540 ($6.70) to GBX 660 ($8.19). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2016 – BAE Systems plc had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 697 ($8.65) price target on the stock.

11/30/2016 – BAE Systems plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

11/10/2016 – BAE Systems plc had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 655 ($8.13) to GBX 675 ($8.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2016 – BAE Systems plc was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 630 ($7.82) price target on the stock.

11/3/2016 – BAE Systems plc was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 630 ($7.82) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 580 ($7.20).

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) opened at 590.6634 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 18.71 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 588.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 543.59. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 455.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 631.50.

In other BAE Systems plc news, insider Alan Garwood sold 33,000 shares of BAE Systems plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.51), for a total transaction of £199,650 ($247,796.95).

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. Its segments include Electronic Systems, which consist of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities; Cyber & Intelligence, which consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and the United Kingdom-headquartered applied intelligence business; Platforms & Services (US), which produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions; Platforms & Services (UK), which consist of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities; Platforms & Services (International), which consist of the Company’s businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA joint venture, and HQ, which comprises the Company’s head office activities, together with approximately 49% interest in Air Astana.

