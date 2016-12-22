W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $99,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) opened at 238.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.81. W.W. Grainger Inc. has a one year low of $176.85 and a one year high of $240.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger Inc. will post $11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Macquarie started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 target price on W.W. Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

