Voxx International Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “VOXX International Corporation is engaged in marketing automobile sound, vehicle security, mobile video systems, and consumer electronics products. The Company markets its products under the RCA, Acoustic Research and TERK brands. VOXX International Corporation, formerly known as Audiovox Corporation, is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. “

Voxx International Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXX) opened at 4.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Voxx International Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Voxx International Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Voxx International Corp. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Voxx International Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Voxx International Corp. will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/voxx-international-corp-voxx-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1129938.html.

In other Voxx International Corp. news, Director Paul C. Kreuch, Jr. purchased 10,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,560.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,560.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari Shalam purchased 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $39,865.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voxx International Corp. during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Voxx International Corp. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,325,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 158,436 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of Voxx International Corp. by 459.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 152,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 125,363 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Voxx International Corp. during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Voxx International Corp. by 37.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

About Voxx International Corp.

VOXX International Corporation is an international manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, audio and consumer accessories industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Premium Audio and Consumer Accessories. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, remote start systems, digital television tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, car link-smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems and others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voxx International Corp. (VOXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voxx International Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxx International Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.