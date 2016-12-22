Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 69.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 166.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 1,004,596 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $592 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology Inc. will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -89.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 37,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $600,917.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Zandman sold 27,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $441,075.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,422.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five segments. The MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs. The Diodes segment’s products include rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) and power modules.

