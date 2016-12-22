Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) Short Interest Down 14.4% in November

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,293,949 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 33,038,441 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,913,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings by 85.5% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Vipshop Holdings by 124.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings during the second quarter worth $131,000. Fis Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop Holdings by 110.4% in the second quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in Vipshop Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,912,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) opened at 11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Vipshop Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on Vipshop Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nomura set a $16.00 price objective on Vipshop Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vipshop Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/vipshop-holdings-ltd-vips-short-interest-down-14-4-in-november/1129761.html.

About Vipshop Holdings

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.