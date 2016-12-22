Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James Financial Inc. started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) opened at 42.39 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 84,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $3,483,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 65,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $3,010,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,415.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,981,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,572,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 98,604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $75,081,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

