VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Position Held by Clarus Ventures LLC

Clarus Ventures LLC maintained its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. VBI Vaccines comprises about 5.7% of Clarus Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clarus Ventures LLC owned about 0.07% of VBI Vaccines worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,094.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 341,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 44,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) traded down 3.89% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 156,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $116.78 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,383,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,321,062.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

