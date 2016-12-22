Valspar Corp. (VAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valspar Corp. (NYSE:VAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter. Valspar Corp. had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Valspar Corp. (NYSE:VAL) opened at 103.40 on Thursday. Valspar Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $108.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Valspar Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Valspar Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valspar Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valspar Corp. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valspar Corp. by 48.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Valspar Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valspar Corp. by 885.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valspar Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valspar Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $110.00 target price on Valspar Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Valspar Corp. Company Profile

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

