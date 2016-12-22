Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $65.92 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Howard Weil lifted their price objective on Valero Energy Corp. from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.22.

Shares of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) opened at 67.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. Valero Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The firm earned $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 billion. Valero Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corp. will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Valero Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. by 554.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

