V.F. Corp. (VFC) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its position in V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in V.F. Corp. were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. Corp. by 246.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 327,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 233,202 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of V.F. Corp. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Corp. by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of V.F. Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 212,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,156,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,125,000 after buying an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) traded down 1.92% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 4,075,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. V.F. Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.83.

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. V.F. Corp. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Corp. will post $3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F. Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. V.F. Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of V.F. Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of V.F. Corp. in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of V.F. Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of V.F. Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of V.F. Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

In other news, Director Bedout Juan Ernesto De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $337,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J/Ny Hurst sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F. Corp.

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, Sportswear, Contemporary Brands and Other. The Company owns a portfolio of brands in the outerwear, footwear, denim, backpack, luggage, accessory, sportswear, occupational and performance apparel categories.

