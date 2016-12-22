UDR Inc. (UDR) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,080 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $21,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in UDR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in UDR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in UDR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher boosted its position in UDR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 15,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) traded down 0.28% during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 577,416 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. UDR Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company earned $243.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. UDR had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR Inc. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 145.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “UDR Inc. (UDR) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/udr-inc-udr-shares-bought-by-gateway-investment-advisers-llc/1130359.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $39.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $550,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 562,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,540.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.