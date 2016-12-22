UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in inContact Inc. (SAAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in inContact Inc. (NASDAQ:SAAS) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,431 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in inContact were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAAS. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of inContact by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of inContact by 9.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of inContact by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of inContact by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of inContact by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inContact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. inContact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About inContact

inContact, Inc (inContact) is a provider of cloud contact center software solutions. The Company provides a range of cloud contact center call routing, self-service and agent optimization solutions. The Company operates through two business segments: Software and Network connectivity. inContact’s Software segment includes the services related to the delivery of its cloud contact center software solutions.

