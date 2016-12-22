Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct seller of premium, innovative products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through its Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Nuvo and Swissgarde brands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) opened at 53.70 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Corp. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $66.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Tupperware Brands Corp. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 124.54%. The firm earned $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Corp. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Tupperware Brands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $119,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. by 42.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. during the third quarter worth $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. by 132.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands Corp. during the second quarter worth $157,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corp. Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Tupperware products, and cosmetics and personal care products. The Company’s segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. The Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand.

