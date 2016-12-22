Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) opened at 11.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/trivago-n-v-american-depositary-shares-trvg-coverage-initiated-at-susquehanna/1129922.html.

Receive News & Ratings for trivago N.V. - American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago N.V. - American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.