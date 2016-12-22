trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (TRVG) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.
trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) opened at 11.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $12.61.
