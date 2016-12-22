Tricadia Capital Management LLC Holds Position in Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG)

Tricadia Capital Management LLC maintained its stake in Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,408,988 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group accounts for 6.1% of Tricadia Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tricadia Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Investment Group were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Algebris Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Algebris Investments UK LLP now owns 1,369,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,021,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,145,000 after buying an additional 208,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) traded down 0.59% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 274,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fortress Investment Group LLC has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Investment Group LLC will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIG. FIG Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortress Investment Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm with approximately $70.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle.

