TRANSAT AT Inc (TRZ) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) in a report released on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRZ. Paradigm Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Shares of TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) opened at 5.23 on Friday. TRANSAT AT has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $192.95 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canada-based international tour operator. The Company operates in the holiday travel industry and markets services primarily in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business consists of developing and marketing holiday travel services in package and air-only formats. It operates as an outgoing, as well as an incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and in over 10 other European countries, directly or through intermediaries.

