Total System Services Inc. (TSS) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSS. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Total System Services in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Total System Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) opened at 50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Total System Services will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

In other news, insider William A. Pruett sold 57,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $2,857,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $703,244.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,128.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Total System Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Total System Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Total System Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Total System Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Total System Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides services to financial and nonfinancial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services. The Company also provides processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems and integrated support services to merchant acquirers and merchants.

