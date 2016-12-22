Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America Corp. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.19.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) opened at 66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at Desjardins” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/toronto-dominion-bank-td-price-target-increased-to-c67-00-by-analysts-at-desjardins/1130118.html.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) operates as a bank in North America. The Bank conducts its business through segments, such as Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. Canadian Retail provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses, including credit cards, auto finance, wealth and insurance businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.