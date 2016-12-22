Time Warner Inc. (TWX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,487 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 75.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,619 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Time Warner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 39,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 13.0% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 148,870 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Time Warner during the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in Time Warner by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 3,785 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) traded up 0.49% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,192 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. Time Warner Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.46. The business earned $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co boosted their target price on Time Warner from $104.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.42 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.51.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

