Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Tilly's Inc (NASDAQ:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Tilly Levine sold 250,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $3,595,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $307,800.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $281,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tilly Levine sold 15,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $135,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Tilly Levine sold 15,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $144,300.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Tilly Levine sold 15,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $142,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tilly Levine sold 50,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $484,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $282,600.00.

Shares of Tilly's Inc (NASDAQ:TLYS) opened at 13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.58 million and a P/E ratio of 47.94. Tilly's Inc has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Tilly's (NASDAQ:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company earned $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilly's Inc will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Tilly's by 69.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly's during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly's during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tilly's by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tilly's by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. SunTrust Banks Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Tilly's in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Tilly's in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Tilly's in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly's in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

